VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Stock Price Down 2%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.54. Approximately 1,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

