Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$38.50 and last traded at C$38.81. 80,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 104,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.23.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.36.

