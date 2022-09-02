Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,318,000 after buying an additional 110,365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,502,000 after purchasing an additional 89,104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VB traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.00. 4,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,391. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.21.

