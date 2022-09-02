Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $366.57. 299,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

