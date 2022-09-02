Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth $98,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth about $325,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS VFVA opened at $97.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.