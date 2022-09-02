Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of VBLT opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $5,108,000. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

