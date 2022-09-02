Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.71

Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 68932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 103,838 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 223,992 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

