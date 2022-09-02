Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

VECO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.73. 453,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,151. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.