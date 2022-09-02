Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.53. 39,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,881. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.14. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Barclays dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.20.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

