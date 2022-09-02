Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.140-$2.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $171.66. 41,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,881. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.14. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.20.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,265,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

