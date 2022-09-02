Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VRTV stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $118.55. 2,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,347. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.13. Veritiv has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.43.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 50.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 40.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Veritiv by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

