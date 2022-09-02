Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vicor were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,762,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $34,889,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth $8,420,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $13,166,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 288.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 136,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 101,029 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Vicor Stock Down 10.0 %

VICR stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

