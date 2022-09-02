Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $32.76. 879,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,871. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

