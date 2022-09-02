Vidya (VIDYA) Market Cap Hits $5.19 Million

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Vidya has a market cap of $5.19 million and $1.10 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086482 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,015,558 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

