Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 3.9%

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.40. 11,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,062,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.