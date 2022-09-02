Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.40. 11,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,062,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.