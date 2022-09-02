Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

V traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.85. 89,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,691,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

