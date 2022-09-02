Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 597 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $370.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

