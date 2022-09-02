Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 761 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

