Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,253,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,696,000 after acquiring an additional 87,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,978,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIP shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

