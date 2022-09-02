Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $97.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $88.73 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

