Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 1,082.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,725 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 227.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.