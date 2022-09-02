Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 341,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

XT stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

