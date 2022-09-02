Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

