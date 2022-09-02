Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,198,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.