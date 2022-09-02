Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,960 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,121,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,031,000 after buying an additional 192,231 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $35.69 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37.

