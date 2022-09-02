Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 647 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.