Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,039,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 313,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after buying an additional 1,520,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 211,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.77 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

