Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,580,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 272,178 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 200,333 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,442,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,215,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $20.52 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

