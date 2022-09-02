Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $57.31 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

