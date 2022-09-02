Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €139.62 ($142.47) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12-month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €149.31.

Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

