Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

VOW3 opened at €139.62 ($142.47) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €138.19 and a 200 day moving average of €149.31. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52-week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.