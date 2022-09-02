Vortex Defi Market Cap Hits $6,151.22 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $6,151.22 and $258.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00062343 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

