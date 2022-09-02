Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Stock Price Down 24.3%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) shares dropped 24.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Wacker Neuson Trading Down 24.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

