Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Stock Price Down 24.3%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) shares dropped 24.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.
About Wacker Neuson
Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.
