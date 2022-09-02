Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $369.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

