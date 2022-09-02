Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.29.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. The company has a market cap of $371.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

