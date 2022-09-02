Warburg Research Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €48.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.50 ($45.41) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down €0.71 ($0.72) on Friday, hitting €26.29 ($26.83). 2,458,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €27.17 ($27.72) and a 1-year high of €58.68 ($59.88).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.