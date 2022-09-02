Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Codiak BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for Codiak BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Codiak BioSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Down 19.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $1.74 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 57.18%.

Institutional Trading of Codiak BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,374,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 668,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 317.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

