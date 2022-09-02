Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WBGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WB opened at $19.68 on Friday. Weibo has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Weibo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weibo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

