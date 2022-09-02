Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Weibo Price Performance
Shares of WB opened at $19.68 on Friday. Weibo has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.