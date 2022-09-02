Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of WB opened at $19.68 on Friday. Weibo has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

About Weibo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Weibo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weibo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

