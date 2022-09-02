Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $22.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Weibo Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:WB opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Weibo has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $55.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 17,797 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

