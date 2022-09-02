Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.1% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 261,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,835,051. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

