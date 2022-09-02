Wells Fargo & Company Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $47.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.42.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.