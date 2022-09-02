WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in WESCO International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 67.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at $427,152,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

NYSE:WCC opened at $131.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

