Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading Down 0.7%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Westbury Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

