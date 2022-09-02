Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $41.65. 2,834,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,860. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 65.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $268,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.