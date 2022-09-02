White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nordstrom Trading Up 3.4 %

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 171,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,330. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $36.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.