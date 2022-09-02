White Pine Capital LLC Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,358 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.53. 107,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,643,821. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

