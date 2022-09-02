White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.72. 4,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

