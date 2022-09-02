White Pine Capital LLC Has $90,000 Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,363 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APYX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

