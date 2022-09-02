White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 217,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 319,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,300.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,768 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. 887,868 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

