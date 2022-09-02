White Pine Capital LLC Sells 110,230 Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 110,230 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in O2Micro International were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on O2Micro International in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OIIM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. 34,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. O2Micro International Limited has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

